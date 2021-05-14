Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Robert A. Kasdin Sells 15,000 Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ARI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 666,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,187. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
