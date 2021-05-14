Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Robert A. Kasdin Sells 15,000 Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 666,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,187. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

