Apollo Currency Reaches One Day Volume of $12.51 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $109.90 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00073885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00328985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030945 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011123 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

