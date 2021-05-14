Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

AINV stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $929.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

