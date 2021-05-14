Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on APPN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -140.89 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.62.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 over the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Appian by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Appian by 3,821.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

