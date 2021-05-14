Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

AAPL opened at $124.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

