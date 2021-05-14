Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. 4,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $16.39.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.