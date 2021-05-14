Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Up 13.8%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares were up 13.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.77 and last traded at $46.77. Approximately 1,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 227,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $410,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 469,938 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 89,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,503 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

