Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Announces Earnings Results

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 1,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

