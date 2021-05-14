APYSwap Reaches Market Cap of $17.24 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00003778 BTC on exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $17.24 million and $1.25 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00094513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00608826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00237155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004925 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $582.22 or 0.01166025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.67 or 0.01210985 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,139,479 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

