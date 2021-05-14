ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.65.

TSE ARX traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$8.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.08. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.36 and a 12 month high of C$9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

