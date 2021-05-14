ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Insider Sells $437,499.10 in Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $437,499.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.92. 849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,159. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

