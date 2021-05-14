Arcblock Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.51 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 17% against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $20.25 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.01164875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00115601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063669 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

