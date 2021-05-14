Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.06

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 184.06 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.22). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 8,167 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market cap of £22.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77.

About Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

