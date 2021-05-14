Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.30) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.72) EPS.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $678.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,783,000 after buying an additional 2,076,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,694,000 after purchasing an additional 718,793 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 661,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after buying an additional 619,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after buying an additional 200,809 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.