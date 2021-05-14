ArdCoin Price Tops $0.0977 on Top Exchanges (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $27.15 million and $88,130.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.47 or 0.01198457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00066547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00113327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00063613 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.