Arepacoin (AREPA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67,911.92

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $67,911.92 and $8.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,159,536 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

