Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARGO shares. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth $19,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.