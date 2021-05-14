Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $3,176,400.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $831,115.95.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $8.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.38. 374,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.64 and its 200-day moving average is $293.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $331.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

