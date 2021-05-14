Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $3,176,400.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.
- On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00.
- On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $831,115.95.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50.
Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $8.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.38. 374,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.64 and its 200-day moving average is $293.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $331.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
