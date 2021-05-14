Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATZAF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Aritzia stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

