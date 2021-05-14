Ark (ARK) Price Down 32.7% Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $232.47 million and $5.83 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,265,166 coins and its circulating supply is 129,144,269 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

