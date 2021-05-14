ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Increased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,957,183. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

