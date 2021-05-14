ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.63% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $41,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.74. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $67.27 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

