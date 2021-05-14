Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report sales of $86.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.80 million and the lowest is $85.07 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $66.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $414.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.77 million to $416.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $456.79 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $473.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 651,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 846,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 101,735 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

