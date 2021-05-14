Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.71 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,111,960 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.13. The stock has a market cap of £21.83 million and a PE ratio of -47.50.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

