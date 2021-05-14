Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 22,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $97.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.74.

ARMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 4,285,935 shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $13,929,288.75. Company insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

