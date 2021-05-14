ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.86 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $57.86 million and $2.54 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00090133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.10 or 0.00601579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.45 or 0.00233104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $570.74 or 0.01132799 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $608.54 or 0.01207828 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,778,684 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

