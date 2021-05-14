Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,558 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,919.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

