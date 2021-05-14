Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $106.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,535 shares of company stock worth $3,324,316. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

