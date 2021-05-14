Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0395 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $364,544.33 and approximately $1,376.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,993.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.55 or 0.08194104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.51 or 0.02609341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.00652058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00211631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.80 or 0.00821702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.99 or 0.00672068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.42 or 0.00606910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,281,661 coins and its circulating supply is 9,237,117 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

