Arweave (AR) Price Hits $28.57

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.57 or 0.00057805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $954.22 million and approximately $233.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

