Aryacoin Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $115,508.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

