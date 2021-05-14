Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

