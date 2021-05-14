Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 223,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 156,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of C$24.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.