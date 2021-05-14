Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce sales of $643.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $651.55 million and the lowest is $633.60 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $574.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,276 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,152,000 after buying an additional 812,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $48,908,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,782,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASH opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

