Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 1,856,000 shares during the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,476,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 686,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASMB stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $156.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

