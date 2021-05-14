Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 98,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $163.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

