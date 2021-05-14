Asset Dedication LLC Sells 5,882 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.03.

DIS opened at $178.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

