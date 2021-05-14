Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.65 ($19.59).

A number of research firms have commented on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

