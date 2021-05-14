ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Stock Price Up 2.9%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 4,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 31,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $893,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $846,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period.

