ATB Capital Increases Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$95.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.20.

Shares of TSE:DCBO traded up C$0.90 on Friday, hitting C$58.06. The company had a trading volume of 41,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,556. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$58.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.43. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$20.38 and a 52-week high of C$86.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -180.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

