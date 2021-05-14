ATB Capital Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lifted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

TCW has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.05 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.18.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 404,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,721. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.76. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$571.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.92.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.