Atheios Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $80,049.57 and $62.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atheios has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,789.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.51 or 0.08095023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.07 or 0.02601055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.67 or 0.00648063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.00206219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.30 or 0.00820051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.44 or 0.00665682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00598838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,709,254 coins and its circulating supply is 40,185,719 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.