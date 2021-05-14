Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP Sells $613,000.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Athene stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,408. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.