Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,703 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Athene worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Athene by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATH opened at $60.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $63.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.