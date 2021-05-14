Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Neutral”

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Atlantia alerts:

Shares of ATASY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.83 and a beta of 1.25. Atlantia has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.