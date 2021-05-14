Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 112,185 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 498.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,185 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

RNP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

