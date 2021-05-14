Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 1,536 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 42.7% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,751. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.35 and its 200 day moving average is $276.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

