Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 7,785 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

