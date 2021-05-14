Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NYSE T traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,148,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $231.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.