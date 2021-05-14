Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 2,056 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 34,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.17. 67,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,965. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.